‘Ray Donovan’ Actor Pooch Hall Admits to DUI While Toddler Son Was on His Lap in Burbank

Marion “Pooch” Hall, an actor who appeared on the hit Showtime show “Ray Donovan,” pleaded no contest to charges stemming from an incident last year when he was found driving under the influence with his toddler son on his lap in Burbank, officials announced Tuesday.

Hall, 45, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of driving with a blood alcohol content over .08 percent and child endangerment from the Oct. 3 incident.

Hall was driving in Burbank with his 2-year-old son on his lap when he swerved and crashed into a parked car, Burbank police said at the time.

He was sentenced to three years probation, ordered to complete a three-month residential alcohol treatment program and attend a year of parenting classes, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Hall’s driver’s license was also suspended for six months.

The terms were part of a plea deal reached with the actor.