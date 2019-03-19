KTLA Changed Frequencies Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

Roundup Weed Killer Was Major Factor in NorCal Man’s Cancer, Jury Finds

Posted 3:19 PM, March 19, 2019, by
An employee adjusts Roundup products on a shelf at a store in San Rafael on July, 9, 2018. (Credit: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images)

An employee adjusts Roundup products on a shelf at a store in San Rafael on July, 9, 2018. (Credit: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images)

A jury in federal court in San Francisco has concluded that Roundup weed killer was a substantial factor in a California man’s cancer.

The unanimous verdict on Tuesday came in a trial that plaintiffs’ attorneys said could help determine the fate of hundreds of similar lawsuits against Roundup’s manufacturer, agribusiness giant Monsanto. It was the second jury verdict to find that Roundup caused non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Another jury reached that conclusion last year awarded the plaintiff, DeWayne Johnson, $289 million.

Tuesday’s verdict came in the case of 70-year Edwin Hardeman, a Sonoma County man. The judge overseeing Hardeman’s lawsuit had split the trial into two phases. Hardeman’s attorneys first had to convince jurors that his use of Roundup was a significant factor in his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The trial will now proceed to the damages phase.

Edwin Hardeman, who is suing Roundup manufacturer Bayer AG, leaves federal court in San Francisco on Feb. 25, 2019. (Credit: Noah Berger / AFP / Getty Images)

Edwin Hardeman, who is suing Roundup manufacturer Bayer AG, leaves federal court in San Francisco on Feb. 25, 2019. (Credit: Noah Berger / AFP / Getty Images)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.