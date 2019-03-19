KTLA Changed Frequencies Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

San Francisco May Ban E-Cigarettes Sales Unless FDA-Approved

Posted 2:14 PM, March 19, 2019, by
An illustration shows a man exhaling smoke from an electronic cigarette in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 2, 2018.(Credit: Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images)

An illustration shows a man exhaling smoke from an electronic cigarette in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 2, 2018.(Credit: Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images)

San Francisco’s city attorney is cracking down on e-cigarettes that some say aggressively target kids drawn to vaping.

Dennis Herrera announced Tuesday that he’s teamed up with Chicago and New York in a letter demanding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration evaluate the impact e-cigarettes have on public health.

Herrera said the review should have been done prior to the product entering the market, but that the agency has given makers until August 2022 to submit applications.

Supervisor Shamann Walton plans to introduce legislation Tuesday banning the sale of e-cigarettes anywhere in the city of San Francisco unless that product has been reviewed by the FDA.

San Francisco was the first in the United States to approve an outright ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and flavored vaping liquids.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.