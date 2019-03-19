KTLA Changed Frequencies Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

SF Giants CEO Larry Baer Won’t Face Charges in Altercation With Wife: DA

Posted 7:50 PM, March 19, 2019, by
San Francisco Giants President Larry Baer appears to the stage to award Oracle CEO Larry Ellison the 2010 World Series ring at the Moscone Center in San Francisco during the Oracle OpenWorld 2011 on October 2, 2011. (Credit: KIMIHIRO HOSHINO/AFP/Getty Images)

Giants President and CEO Larry Baer will not face charges following a physical altercation with his wife this month that led to him taking a leave of absence from the team.

The San Francisco district attorney’s office said Tuesday there isn’t evidence to file criminal charges against Baer stemming from his argument with wife Pam on March 1 in a San Francisco plaza.

DA’s office spokesman Alex Bastian said, “After a careful review of the relevant evidence, including multiple videos, statements from several witnesses and the parties themselves, the evidence does not support filing criminal charges.”

Baer was granted a leave of absence from the team on March 4 following the release of a video that captured the altercation. The video posted by TMZ showed Pam seated in a chair when he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways to the ground in the chair screaming “Oh my God!”

Baer and his wife issued a statement shortly afterward, saying they regretted having a “heated argument in public over a family matter” and that they were embarrassed by the situation. Baer later issued his own apology.

