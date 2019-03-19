× Supreme Court Rules Against Immigrants in Detention Case

The Supreme Court is ruling against a group of immigrants in a case about immigration detention.

The case the court ruled on involves immigrants who have committed a range of crimes while living in the United States.

Immigration law says that after a person commits a crime for which they can be deported and serves their sentence, the government should take them into immigration custody when they’re released. The government can then hold them. But the government doesn’t always immediately detain those people.

In the case before the justices, a group of mostly green card holders argued that unless they were picked up immediately after finishing their prison sentence they should get a hearing to argue for their release while deportation proceedings go forward. The high court disagreed.