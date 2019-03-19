Suspect Arrested After Monthslong Investigation Into Spate of Indecent Exposures in Victorville, Rancho Cucamonga

A suspect was arrested following a string of indecent exposures in Victorville and Rancho Cucamonga over the past three months, deputies said Tuesday.

Tyrone Carlis Reid Jr., 36, of Victorville, was taken into custody Monday in connection with a series of at least five incidents that began last December, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Detectives believe Reid could have exposed himself to others across the High Desert and Inland Empire and released his booking photo in hopes that any additional victims will come forward.

The first incident was reported in Victorville, were the offender parked his car next to a woman sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot. The man opened his door and began masturbating in front of the woman, then proceeded to get out of his car and continue the act with his genitals fully exposed, investigators said.

He didn’t stop until another car pulled into the lot, prompting the suspect to flee, officials said.

Multiple indecent exposures with similar circumstances were reported over the next few months in Victorville and Rancho Cucamonga.

Each time, the victim described the suspect as a black man in his 30s with a medium build who was behind the wheel of either a blue or gray Chrysler sedan or a dark gray Mazda sedan.

Further investigation led authorities to identify Reid as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Reid was found Monday near the corner of Amargosa and Topango roads in Victorville. He was subsequently booked on suspicion of indecent exposure at the High Desert Detention Center, deputies said.

Inmate records show Reid was taken into custody around 12:45 p.m. but released hours later, at about 9:30 p.m. Sheriff’s officials could not immediately be reached for comment on his custody status.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact Detective C. Gomez at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463.