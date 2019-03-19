The News Director’s Office: Best in Show Business With Jane Lynch

The incomparable Jane Lynch has brought some of the most iconic characters on television to life, including Sue Sylvester from Glee and Dr. Linda Freeman from Two and a Half Men. She can also be seen as Sophie Lennon on the celebrated Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Jane is also known for her frequent work with Christopher Guest, and has standout roles in the films Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, and Mascots.

Jane stops by the News Director’s Office to talk about her acting career, including how a Frosted Flakes commercial led to ongoing collaborations with Christopher Guest . She also opens up about her work with the Adopt the Arts Foundation, and her cabaret performances with fellow actor, Kate Flannery of The Office.

