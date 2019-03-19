KTLA Changed Frequencies Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

Some Parents in College Admissions Scandal Told to Make Deal or Face More Charges

Posted 10:20 AM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43AM, March 19, 2019
In a file photo, students walk on the campus of the University of Southern California. (Credit: Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times)

Federal prosecutors are seeking potential deals with some of the wealthy parents charged in the sweeping college admissions scandal as investigators continue to broaden the case, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

One source said some of the parents are being given a short window to consider a deal or potentially face additional charges.

It’s unclear which parents prosecutors hope to seek out for cooperation, but sources said authorities were interested in getting a better picture of how the scam worked.

The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

