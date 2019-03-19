USC Places Hold on Student Accounts of Those Linked to Admissions Scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the fallout from a massive college admissions cheating scandal that has ensnared several elite universities across the country enters its second week, USC officials have started investigating students who may be linked to the scheme.

The university said Monday it has placed holds on the accounts of students possibly tied to the far-reaching scandal, which bars them from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts from the college while they are under review. The university said it has notified the affected students but did not disclose the number involved.

“Following the review, we will take the proper action related to their status, up to revoking admission or expulsion,” the university said in a statement.

The majority of college applications, including those for USC, include an affirmation statement that students sign declaring that all information is factually true and honestly presented. It never pays to lie on an admissions application as those misrepresentations, if not caught immediately, could catch up with a student in the future, said Mark Sklarow, CEO of the Independent Education Consultants Assn.

