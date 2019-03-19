Women’s History Month With the Hotel Figueroa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson continued our series of MARCH IS WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH reports in downtown Los Angeles at the historic HOTEL FIGUEROA, which was the largest commercial building funded by women for woman when it opened in 1926 as a safe place for single female travelers, who were prohibited from checking into most hotels without a male chaperone.

