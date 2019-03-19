BREAKING: Mike Trout, Angels Close to Finalizing 12-Year Contract Extension Worth Record $430 Million
Women’s History Month With the Hotel Figueroa

Posted 8:16 AM, March 19, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:49AM, March 19, 2019

Gayle Anderson continued our series of MARCH IS WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH reports in downtown Los Angeles at the historic HOTEL FIGUEROA, which was the largest commercial building funded by women for woman when it opened in 1926 as a safe place for single female travelers, who were prohibited from checking into most hotels without a male chaperone.

To learn more about this extraordinary property, please take a look at the website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

