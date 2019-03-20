2 Men Arrested in Claremont on Suspicion of Stealing More Than 20,000 Identities

Joseph Martinez, 39, and Raymond Lussow, 28, were arrested Monday after police stopped their vehicle in the area of Indian Hill Boulevard and First Street at around 2:00 p.m. and found the driver to be under the influence of drugs and driving with a suspended license. There were also active warrants out for their arrests, Claremont Police said.

While searching their vehicle, officers found what appeared to be stolen mail, credit cards, fraudulent drivers’ licenses and a key used to open community mailboxes, according to police.

Detectives then searched the suspects’ hotel room at the Claremont Lodge on 736 S. Indian Hill Blvd. and found more stolen mail, a card reader, fraudulent checks and over 20,000 personal profiles of identity theft victims, according to the statement.

Lussow, of Pomona, and Martinez, a transient, were both facing charges related to identity theft, mail theft, illegal possession of a card reader and forgery, police said.

Martinez was also facing a DUI charge.

The two suspects were being held at a Claremont jail. Martinez’ bail was set at $50,000 and Lussow’s at $80,000, according to the statement.

Police said they were working with the United States Postal Service and pursuing federal charges.

It is unclear which communities were targeted and whether all the cases were in Claremont.