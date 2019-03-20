× 2 Sought After Scamming Woman Out of $10,000 With Fake Diamonds in Pico Rivera: LASD

Authorities on Wednesday asked for the public’s help identifying two people accused of scamming a woman out of $10,000 in Pico Rivera recently.

The incident took place on the afternoon of Feb. 19 in the 8800 block of Washington Boulevard.

Sometime between 2 and 4 p.m., the female suspect advised the woman that her husband was in the hospital and she needed to sell her diamonds to help care for him, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement.

The male suspect told the victim the diamonds were real, authorities said. He even pretended to have the gems appraised.

The diamonds turned out to be fake, but the victim thought they were real when she withdrew $10,000 from her bank account to purchase them, according to the statement. She also thought the money was going to help the female suspect’s husband.

Sheriff’s detectives on Wednesday released photos of the suspects as they sought the public’s help to identify the pair.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his 60s, weighing 130 to 145 pounds, with black hair and missing his front teeth, according to the department. The woman is described as Hispanic, in her 60s, and about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Anyone who can identify either suspect or has additional information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station at 562-949-2421. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.