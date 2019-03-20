× 3 Hospitalized After Driver Plows Through Side of Bar in Highland

Three people were transported to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a pickup truck plowed through the side of a bar in Highland.

The incident began about 12:15 a.m. when a fire truck pulled up to a vehicle that appeared to be in need of assistance, Cal Fire Highland Battalion Chief Grant Malinowski said.

The driver decided to speed away from the fire truck and struck multiple objects while swerving in the road, Malinowski said.

Firefighters could still see the vehicle as it drove through the side of a local bar at the intersection of East Baseline Street and Alamo Street.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a black pickup truck completely inside the building.

About 15 to 20 people were inside the Party Doll bar when the vehicle crashed into it, Malinowski said.

Fortunately, none of those patrons happened to be along the wall the pickup truck went through.

One moderate injury and three minor injuries were reported and three of those patients were transported to the hospital, Malinowski said.

It was unclear if the driver was among those injured.