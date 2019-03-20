× 3 People Arrested in Video-Recorded Hit-and Run, Bike Store Robbery in Chino

Two men and a woman have been arrested a month after they allegedly stole a $10,000-bike from a Chino store and ran over an employee who chased them into their getaway truck, an incident that was captured on video, police announced Tuesday.

Officers apprehended Ronald Wolfe, 20, of Frazier Park, and Kyle and Nichole Stewart, 27 and 23, both of Taft, in Kern County on Monday, according to the Chino Police Department.

The arrests stem from a Feb. 12 robbery at Incycle Bicycles in Chino.

A man grabbed a bike from the shop, ran outside and threw it in the back of a GMC Sierra before entering the truck with another man who was inside the store, surveillance footage shows.

The driver who had been waiting in the Sierra drove away as store manager Megan Rodriguez held onto the vehicle trying to get the merchandise back.

The employee suffered a fractured skull and a broken hip and foot, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A store mechanic, Raul Ureno, also went after the thieves and got into a car with a customer to continue chasing them.

Ureno said when traffic stalled, he tried to punch out the pickup’s windows before retrieving the bike from the back of the vehicle.

“This is only material, but it was important for Megan, and at that point Megan is important to me so I’m no longer thinking,” Ureno said at the time.

Detectives identified the perpetrators after learning that they have been involved in similar burglaries throughout L.A. and Orange counties, Chino police said.

Investigators found the 2011 GMC Sierra along with other evidence, the agency added.

All three were booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and attempted murder.

The case remained under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Carrino at 909-334-3005 or ccarrino@chinopd.org.