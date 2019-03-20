× $40K Worth of Fentanyl, $7K in Cocaine Seized From Santa Monica Home; Man and Woman Arrested

Police seized about $40,000 worth of the powerful synthetic opioid drug fentanyl, along with $7,000 worth of cocaine and $12,000 in cash from a Santa Monica home where two people were arrested on Tuesday, authorities said.

Sasha Carrillo, 33, of Santa Monica and Shane Michael Spring, 36, of Santa Monica were booked on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sales, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a written statement.

Police served a warrant at the home when they discovered about 9 ounces of fentanyl, 2.5 ounces of cocaine, $12,000 in cash and “other indicators of narcotics sales,” according to the statement.

“Nationally, fentanyl has become the leading cause of illegal narcotics-related overdose deaths amongst substance abusers,” the statement added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491, or the department’s anonymous Narcotics Tip Line at 310-458-2292.