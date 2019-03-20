× 5 Arrested in Connection With Gang-Related Shootings in Oxnard; Suspects ‘Hunted’ Victims: Officials

Six people were arrested in connection with several gang-related shootings in Oxnard that occurred over the last two months, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Officials believe the suspects “hunted” their victims during a violent spree.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and the Oxnard Police Department were looking into shootings over the span of two months, and the investigation led detectives to discover that the same suspects were committing crimes in various jurisdictions, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Search warrants were issued at multiple locations in Oxnard on March 15 and 17 and detectives seized three guns, ammunition and items that had gang markings on them, officials said. Five people were arrested in connection with the shootings.

Details of the shootings the suspects were arrested in connection with were not released.

Jose Castanon, 25, was booked on suspicion of two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of shooting at an occupied building, unlawful transfer of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, street terrorism and conspiracy.

Sergio Ramos, 20, was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful transfer of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a felon, street terrorism and conspiracy.

Manuel Alcala, 19, was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide, street terrorism and conspiracy.

Jose Tellez, 20, faces assault with a firearm, street terrorism and conspiracy charges.

All of those suspects are being held on $1 million bail, officials said.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, street terrorism and conspiracy, officials said.

Another man, Gerard Ortiz, was arrested during one of the searches in connection with an outstanding warrant.