$550-Million Powerball Jackpot, 8th Largest in Game’s History, on the Line in Wednesday’s Draw

Posted 10:43 AM, March 20, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:44AM, March 20, 2019

A whopping $550 million will be up for grabs when the next Powerball drawing is held on Wednesday night.

The jackpot hit the half-billion dollar mark after Saturday's drawing yielded no grand-prize winner.

As of Wednesday morning, the jackpot was the eighth largest in the game's history, and the 11th largest in U.S. lottery history.

A single winner would have the option to take a one-time cash payment of an estimated $335 million, lottery officials said.

Still, players face steep odds to match all five numbers plus the Powerball. The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 292,201,338, according to the game's website.

That hasn't even happened yet this year; the last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Dec. 26, 2018, with the winning ticket for the nearly $300-million prize having been purchased in New York.

The odds of matching five numbers and winning a $1 million are slightly better: 1 in 11,688,053.52.

In the last draw, three tickets scored prizes of $1 million or more, including one worth $2 million that was sold in North Dakota.

The next Powerball drawing takes place Wednesday at 7:59 p.m. PT.

 

