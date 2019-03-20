Arizona Woman Used Pepper Spray on 7 Adopted Children, Locked Them in Closet for Days: Police

KTLA Changed Frequencies Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

Posted 8:12 AM, March 20, 2019, by

Arizona authorities say a woman has been arrested on allegations of using pepper spray to discipline her seven adopted children and locking them inside a closet for days.

Machelle Hackney is seen in a photo released by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

A police report says Machelle Hackney’s adopted children had no food, water or access to a bathroom for days while inside the closet at her home in the small city of Maricopa south of Phoenix.

The report says that officers who went to the house last week reported that six of the children appeared malnourished and underweight.

Hackney was being held at the Pinal County Jail on suspicion of two counts of molestation of a child, seven counts of child abuse and five counts of unlawful imprisonment and child neglect.

It was unclear Tuesday whether 48-year-old Hackney had a lawyer.

