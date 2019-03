KFI Radio anchor and Cal State University Northridge instructor Aron Bender joined the 5 Live crew to chat about radio production and news writing.

Bender, who co-anchors the Tim Conway Jr. Show, reveals what he loves about being on the radio.

Bender also hosts a podcast called The News Bender. You can follow Bender on Twitter.

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on March 20, 2019.