BREAKING: Woman Charged With Murder in Slaying of 9-Year-Old Daughter Found in Duffel Bag in Hacienda Heights
KTLA Changed Frequencies Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

Author Susan Burton Nominated for the 10th Annual Diane Von Furstenberg ‘People’s Voice’ Award

Posted 9:31 AM, March 20, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.