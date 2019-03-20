2 Injured in Explosion at Commercial Building in Canoga Park: LAFD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were injured in an explosion at a one-story commercial building in Canoga Park Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The explosion happened at around 11:00 a.m. on the 7000 block of North Alabama Avenue, according to LAFD.

There were two people who were being transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, according to a tweet by the fire department.

Fire officials said there was no fire at the site of the explosion when they arrived, but reported possible structural damage to the building.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the building's roof partially collapsed. Firefighters were seen with hose lines out near the building. Authorities said it was a precaution.

The explosion happened in one of the building's units, also damaging two other units.

No smoke or flames were visible at the scene.

The cause of the explosion was not identified.

