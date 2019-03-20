× Carol Folt, Former Chancellor of University of North Carolina, Named New President of USC

Carol L. Folt, the recently departed chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will be the next president of USC, a choice underscoring the university’s desire to turn the page on myriad scandals that have defined it in recent years.

Folt, whose appointment was approved by the Board of Trustees on Wednesday morning, will become the first female president in USC’s 139-year history.

She is taking the helm at a time when USC has been buffeted by a succession of controversies, including the unfolding college admissions scandal, which saw USC employees and parents charged; drug use by the former dean of its prestigious medical school; and the sexual assault allegations against a campus gynecologist.

It was the accusations against the gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, last year that cut short the tenure of university President C.L. Max Nikias. His eight-year term saw USC skyrocket in academic rankings and prestige, and the fundraising campaign he spearheaded brought more than $6 billion to USC.

