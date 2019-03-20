× Deputies Shoot, Wound Robbery Suspect in Fontana

Deputies opened fire on a robbery suspect they were tracking in Fontana on Wednesday, officials said.

Investigators were conducting surveillance on the suspect, who has an arrest warrant for armed robbery, in the 15000 block of Ceres Avenue, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a tweet at 1:20 p.m.

So far, officials have only said that the suspect was shot after deputies made contact with him. It was unclear whether the suspect was armed or what had prompted deputies to use lethal force.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities did not provide details on the person’s condition.

Jordan Lewis, who lives in the area, said he heard around five gunshots, then screaming.

“I walked across the street and I saw him on the ground, screaming,” Lewis said of the wounded suspect. “I saw the cops holding him down, trying to give him water.”

Lewis said officials then pushed him back so they could block off the scene.

Lewis said he recognizes the man but doesn’t know much about him.

“He walks up and down the street with his dog,” he said. “He’s always been cool with me, says ‘what’s up’ and the goes about his day.”

Sheriff’s detectives were responding to the scene to investigate.

No further details were immediately available.

