Fillmore Man Suspected in 2 Separate Shootings, Wounding 3 Victims

Detectives announced the arrest of a Fillmore man Wednesday who they say shot and wounded three men in two separate gang-related attacks in December.

Esteban Reyes, 20, was already in jail in connection with a separate case in which he’s accused of making criminal threats and brandishing a gun when he was identified as a suspect in the shootings on March 12, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Carlos Macias said in a written statement.

One of the shootings took place on Dec. 17 in the 800 block of 3rd Street, the sergeant said. Two Fillmore men, ages 22 and 30, were shot as they sat in a car.

The other shooting Reyes is accused of took place on Dec. 24 in the 800 block of 4th Street, sheriff’s officials said. One 26-year-old Fillmore man was wounded in that alleged attack.

After being identified as the alleged shooter, officials booked Reyes on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder and engaging in street terrorism, according to Macias.

Reyes’ bail has been set at $4.12 million pending his next court appearance, scheduled April 4 in Ventura County Superior Court, county booking records show.