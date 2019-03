The Los Angeles Police Department would like residents to know that aliens are not invading.

The LAPD says a fireball that dashed through the sky over downtown Wednesday evening was part of a movie production.

PSA: A meteor did not crash into Downtown Los Angeles, and no, it's not an alien invasion…just a film shoot. This is Tinseltown after all. pic.twitter.com/6QFY3uHbrt — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 21, 2019

The department tweeted a video of the fiery streak with the reassuring message that it wasn’t a meteor or an alien invasion — “just a film shoot.”

“This is Tinseltown after all,” the tweet said.

Oh nothing but 2x wingsuit base jumpers in Downtown LA being dropped by helicopter…(yawn). 😎 Cc: ⁦@alexsanger⁩ pic.twitter.com/UrRf3DvVQe — YS (@NYinLA2121) March 21, 2019

What is this flying item on fire above downtown Los Angeles? pic.twitter.com/3tUu0jKL8L — dennis hegstad (@dennishegstad) March 21, 2019

WAS THAT A METEOR, DTLA?! Caught this from my balcony— it burned out right behind the Intercontinental! pic.twitter.com/BtbvbwzcVV — Celeste M. Perez (@_empressLA) March 21, 2019