Frank Buckley Interviews: Yeardley Smith, Voice Artist/Actress

Yeardley Smith is an actress and voice artist best known for being the voice of Lisa Simpson on the long-running animated series “The Simpsons.” She is also a podcaster whose true-crime podcast “Small Town Dicks” with co-host and fellow producer Zibby Allen just premiered its fourth season of episodes on March 15, 2019. On March 30, 2019, Yeardley will receive the National Leadership Award from the Human Rights Campaign.

During this podcast, Yeardley discusses her life and career and explains how she developed the voice of Lisa Simpson. She also reveals how “Small Town Dicks” came to be and how the series is produced, and Yeardley tells us what she’s working on with her production company Paperclip Limited with business partner Ben Cornwell.