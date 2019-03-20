KTLA Changed Frequencies Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

GOP Senator Says ‘Country Deserves Better’ Than Trump’s Personal Attacks on McCain

Posted 7:49 AM, March 20, 2019, by
Committee chairman Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) questions David Shulkin, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Veterans Affairs, during Shulkin's confirmation hearing with the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs on Capitol Hill, February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Committee chairman Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) questions David Shulkin, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Veterans Affairs, during Shulkin's confirmation hearing with the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs on Capitol Hill, February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A Republican senator says that he’s had enough of President Donald Trump’s personal attacks on the late John McCain and that “the country deserves better.”

Johnny Isakson of Georgia is quoted Wednesday as telling The Bulwark conservative news and opinion website that “nothing is more important than the integrity of the country and those who fought and risked their lives for all of us.”

McCain served in the Vietnam War and died of brain cancer last year. As an Arizona senator he was a Trump foe.

Trump has escalated his feud with McCain in recent days, saying he was “never a fan” of the former GOP presidential candidate and “never will be.” Over the weekend, Trump renewed his long-running grievances in some caustic tweets.

McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain called Trump’s life “pathetic.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.