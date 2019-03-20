KTLA Changed Frequencies Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

L.A. Promised More Housing for Homeless People — But Some Neighborhoods Are Way Behind

Jason Brackett, a homeless man, hauls a cart of recyclables in Chatsworth in an undated image. (Credit: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Housing for homeless people? In Chatsworth?

Jason Brackett isn’t holding his breath.

“It’s not gonna happen on this side of town,” Brackett said one afternoon this month, pausing from pulling shopping carts down a sidewalk. “They don’t want us here.”

Despite the pledge that Los Angeles City Council members made one year ago Wednesday to support new housing with supportive services in each of their districts, zero units have been approved in this northwestern stretch of the San Fernando Valley, formerly represented by Councilman Mitchell Englander. And only 13 units have been approved in a neighboring district, represented by Bob Blumenfield.

A graph indicates how many units of homeless housing have been built compared to the number promised across Los Angeles City Council districts, according to the L.A. Housing and Community Investment Department. (Credit: Kyle Kim / Los Angeles Times)

