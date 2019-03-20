× Man Arrested in Mission Hills Area Is Suspected of Sexually Assaulting Children for Decades

Investigators believe a man arrested last month on suspicion of molesting children has been victimizing kids for decades.

Mission Hills area detectives arrested 56-year-old Felipe Ceja Bautista for multiple sexual assault related offenses on February 14, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

Bautista allegedly began molesting children in 1991 while living in Pacoima. Investigators believe he continued victimizing children from multiple families through 2018.

Bautista’s arrest was the culmination of an investigation that began after a single victim came forward, the news release stated.

Investigators are searching for others were may have been victimized by Bautista over the past few decades.

Current and past photos of Bautista have been released by police to help people identify him.

Bautista has been charged with lewd acts on a child, rape and continuous sexual abuse on a child, the news release stated.

Anyone with further information was asked to call LAPD detectives at 818-838-9810 or 818-838-9800. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.