Man Who Fatally Shot Wife in Lake Los Angeles After She Threatened to Leave Him Is Sentenced to 50 Years to Life in Prison

A man who fatally shot his wife in Lake Los Angeles after she said she was going to leave him last year was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

On Feb. 25, Exactly one year after the incident, Michael Mayberry, 37, was convicted of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. The jury also found true the allegation that Mayberry used a handgun during the killing. The jury deliberated for less than an hour.

The couple got into an argument in their home, when the victim, Sandy Mayberry, apparently threatened to leave her husband. She began to walk out of the house, when Mayberry shot her four times in the back and once in the head as she crawled onto the front lawn, testimony during the case revealed. Sandy Mayberry, 28, died on the lawn, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The couple’s four children and the defendant’s mother were at the home when the shooting occurred, officials said.