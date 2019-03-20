More California Students May Be Banned From Using Cell Phones at School Under New Bill

California students could be restricted or banned from using smartphones at school under a bill by a state lawmaker who says the devices can interfere with classroom learning.

The measure by Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) would require school boards to adopt policies that limit or prohibit the use of cell phones on school grounds, leaving it up to them what their rules would do.

“To the extent that smartphones are becoming too much of a distraction in the classroom, I think every school community needs to have that conversation as to when is too much of a good thing getting in the way of educational and social development,” Muratsuchi said Wednesday after introducing the bill.

Many school districts have already banned the use of cell phones, said Muratsuchi, a former Torrance school board member.

