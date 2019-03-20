New Zealand Bans Assault Weapons in Wake of Mass Shooting

Posted 7:27 PM, March 20, 2019, by
A family lays flowers by the wall of the Botanic Gardens on March 17, 2019, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Credit: Carl Court/Getty Images)

A family lays flowers by the wall of the Botanic Gardens on March 17, 2019, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Credit: Carl Court/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is immediately banning assault rifles, high-capacity magazines and “military style semi-automatic rifles” like the weapons used in last Friday’s attacks on two Christchurch mosques.

Ardern announced the ban Thursday and said it would be followed by legislation to be introduced next month.

She said the man arrested in the attacks had purchased his weapons legally and enhanced their capacity by using 30-round magazines “done easily through a simple online purchase.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.