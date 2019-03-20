Paralyzed Man to Walk the L.A. Marathon With Help From High-Tech Exoskeleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adam Gorlitsky suffered a paralyzing spinal cord injury in a car crash in 2005. But he doesn't plan to let that stop him from stepping across the finish line of the L.A. Marathon this weekend.

Aided by a robotic exoskeleton made by a company called ReWalk, Gorlitsky has been training 20 hours a week for three years in order to make his dream a reality, as well as step into the record books.

A documentary film is in the works to tell Gorlitsky's story, as well as those of others. More information is available online at exorising.com.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on March 20, 2019.