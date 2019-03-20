San Bernardino Man Arrested for Alleged Abuse of 4-Year-Old Boy

Cameron Breon Martin, 25, is seen in a booking photo released March 20, 2019, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

A San Bernardino man was arrested after child services workers told detectives they suspected he was abusing a young boy, deputies said Wednesday.

Authorities began investigating Cameron Breon Martin, 25, on Monday after fielding an allegation from the county’s Child and Family Services Administration, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Caseworkers said they suspected Martin was abusing a 4-year-old boy.

Officials have not provided details on Martin’s relationship to the victim.

Upon further investigation, deputies gathered evidence that substantiated the claim, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Inmate records show Martin was taken into custody around 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 6500 block of Monte Vista Drive.

He was booked on suspicion of felony physical child abuse and was being held on $100,000 bail, deputies said.

Martin is scheduled to appear in court March 21.

Authorities released the suspect’s booking photo in hopes that potential additional witnesses will come forward. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3545 or submit a tip anonymously via 800-782-7463.

