Searchers Find Body of 5-Year-Old Girl Who Fell in NorCal River

Posted 7:21 PM, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:22PM, March 20, 2019

Searchers have found the body of a 5-year-old California girl who fell into a rain-swollen river in the Sierra Nevada foothills over the weekend.

Matilda Ortiz is seen in a photo her family shared with KTLA sister station KTXL.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says Matilda Ortiz was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

The child slipped off rocks and fell into the Stanislaus River Sunday evening at Knights Ferry, a sprawling recreation area.

Her father jumped in but was unable to reach her because of the fast-moving current.

Authorities have warned of dangers at California rivers resulting from the state’s exceptionally wet winter.

