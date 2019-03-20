Sen. Bernie Sanders Speaks at Rally for Striking UC Workers in Westwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is running for president, addressed striking UC workers during a rally in Westwood on Wednesday.

Research and technical workers are staging a one-day strike at University of California campuses and hospitals following failed contract negotiations.

The strike involves members of the University Professional and Technical Employees-Communications Workers of America.

Union members perform jobs including running clinical trials, assisting in laboratory tests, managing classroom technology and caring for research animals.

Workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees are joining in a sympathy strike.

University of California spokeswoman Claire Doan says the third disruptive strike in less than a year comes at a cost to patients, students and UC communities while doing nothing to help unionized workers get closer to a contract and wage increases.

