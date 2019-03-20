Speeding Driver Stop Ends With Officers Uncovering Guns, Cocaine and LSD; Man Arrested: Glendale Police

Officers who stopped a speeding driver in Glendale over the weekend wound up arresting the man after finding various narcotics and two loaded firearms in his vehicle, police said Wednesday.

Mikayel Shakhgeldyan, 30, of Sylmar, was pulled over near the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Boston Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Glendale police said in a news release.

When officers went up to his car, they saw Shakhgeldyan was sitting on a gun with the grip exposed, authorities said.

The officers detained him and allegedly found a Sig Sauer P938 9mm loaded with seven rounds on the driver’s seat and a Kimber Custom Pro 1911 45mm, also with seven rounds in the magazine, beneath the driver’s seat.

A stash of $2,243 in cash, ammunition, two digital scales and various drugs were also uncovered, police said.

Officials believe the narcotics included prescription medication, heroin, methamphetamine, LSD and cocaine.

Shakhgeldyan was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transporting a controlled substance and possession for sale of prescription sedatives or controlled substance.

He remained in custody Wednesday on $50,000 bail, inmate records show.