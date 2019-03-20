× Spring Kicks Off in SoCal With Scattered Showers, Slight Chance of Thunderstorms and Hail

The first day of spring got off to a gloomy start in Southern California Wednesday with a cold weather system bringing scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms through Thursday.

The thunderstorms can mean brief heavy downpours and small hail across the region, the National Weather Service said.

Ventura County, along with San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, can receive .10 to .75 inch of rain. Los Angeles is expected to get less at .01 to .25 inch.

Snow levels can drop to 5,000 to 6,000 feet, possibly falling to 4,000 feet on Thursday morning. That can affect traffic on the Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, according to forecasters.

The damp kickoff to spring follows the announcement that California, which experienced a very wet winter, is free of drought for the first time since 2011.