Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles with a preview of the NEW art exhibition entitled “SOUL OF A NATION: ART IN THE AGE OF BLACK POWER 1963-1983.” This new art installation opens Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at The Broad, 221 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90012, 213 232 6250.

