× Trial Against Man Accused of Killing 2-Year-Old Girl, Her Grandmother in Irvine Crash Begins

Jurors heard opening statements Tuesday in the case of a Costa Mesa man accused of speeding through an Irvine intersection and killing a 2-year-old girl and her grandmother in a hit-and-run crash.

Whitney Bokosky, an Orange County senior deputy district attorney, argued that Alec Scott Abraham recklessly raced another car in his Ford Mustang through a red light and broadsided a family in a Chevrolet Cruze headed home after an evening of shopping in Costa Mesa on June 10, 2015.

Katherine Hampton, 54, of Lake Forest died at the scene and her granddaughter Kaydence later died in a hospital.

Abraham could face 30 years to life in prison if convicted of two counts of murder.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.