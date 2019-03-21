× Anti-Semitic Fliers Posted Near San Fernando Valley Schools Investigated by LAPD as Hate Crime

Los Angeles police are investigating the posting of anti-Semitic fliers across the San Fernando Valley, including near at least two schools, as a hate crime.

El Camino Real Charter High School officials were notified Monday about the fliers — some bearing swastikas — which had been taped to signposts and traffic signal poles on the streets surrounding the Woodland Hills campus, said Daniel Chang, chief compliance officer at the high school.

It’s not clear when the fliers were posted, but none were found on campus. A parent who saw the fliers near the school Monday posted photographs on social media.

One of the fliers asks readers “the difference between crackheads and Jews.” Another flier included a picture of a swastika with the question, “Is this a hate symbol?” above a Star of David with the question: “How about this?” Messages on at least one of the fliers appeared to equate Nazism with Zionism and the state of Israel.

