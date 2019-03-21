Authorities Pursue Kidnapping Suspect Through L.A., Orange Counties

Authorities chased two possibly armed kidnapping suspect through Los Angeles and Orange counties before taking them into custody in Irvine, as well as the possible victim, authorities said.

The incident began with a report of a kidnapping about 11 p.m. at Mellville Courson Park, at 10th Street in Palmdale Boulevard in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Steve Dejong said.

A male called told deputies that he went to the car to pick up his girlfriend, but two men who were with her in a car refused to let her out.

A sheriff’s department helicopter spotted the car in Santa Clarita, he said. The driver failed to stop for deputies on the ground, initiating a pursuit.

Two suspect and the kidnapping victim were believed to be in the car, the lieutenant said.

The car was seen speeding through red lights as it led authorities on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley, then into the South Bay, and then west into Orange County.

The car slowed to a stop on the southbound 405 Freeway near Culver Drive in Irvine, where the driver got out and surrendered to police. The female passenger in the back of the car then exited before California Highway Patrol officers pulled a second man out of the car. CHP officers pulled a wheelchair from the trunk of the car and placed the male passenger in it as they took him into custody.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.