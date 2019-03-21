× Bicyclist Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Pomona; Gunman Sought

Police are searching for a gunman who killed a bicyclist in a drive-by shooting in Pomona Thursday morning.

Authorities received a shots fired call in the 900 block of East Fourth Street at about 12:49 p.m., the Pomona Police Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found a man down suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the victim was shot by someone in a small blue car as he was riding his bicycle.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the Police Department stated.

No description of the gunman was immediately available.

There was no word on what may have prompted the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.