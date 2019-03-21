Diva Defined: Dominique DiPrima

Sheryl Lee Ralph sits down with radio personality, producer,  and activist Dominique DiPrima. Dominique is the voice of L.A.’s urban community, and in this episode of Diva Defined, she discusses a number of topics including motherhood, social issues and traveling to exotic places.

