Diva Defined: Dominique DiPrima

Sheryl Lee Ralph sits down with radio personality, producer, and activist Dominique DiPrima. Dominique is the voice of L.A.’s urban community, and in this episode of Diva Defined, she discusses a number of topics including motherhood, social issues and traveling to exotic places.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph”: via iTunes | RSS

Sheryl Lee Ralph on social media: Twitter | Instagram

About the Podcast: “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking