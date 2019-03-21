× Family of 22-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot by L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies in Pico Rivera Sues Department

The family of a 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies last year following a pursuit in Pico Rivera filed a lawsuit against the county this week, alleging that authorities used unreasonable and excessive force.

Carmelo Pizarro Jr.’s parents, his daughter and his daughter’s mother say that Pizarro was unarmed when deputies opened fire and killed him in front of his house in the early morning hours of July 19.

The family is suing for an unspecified amount in damages based on allegations of wrongful death and excessive force. The complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, says Pizarro is a victim in a “disturbing trend” of unarmed people being fatally wounded by sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles County.

“Rather than take measures to address the staggering epidemic and wave of such shootings, such as holding the culprits accountable, local authorities have fomented a culture pursuant to which individual deputies and their supervisors look the other way when such shootings take place and when deputies involved fabricate stories that purport to justify the shootings,” the filing states.

