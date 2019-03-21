× Gas Prices Expected to Increase 10 Cents a Gallon Following Fire at Carson Refinery

With drivers already spending a little more for gasoline because of gradual increases in the price of oil, a recent refinery fire in the Los Angeles area will likely lead to even more pain at the pump.

Fuel experts anticipate prices moving up about 10 cents a gallon after Phillips 66 shut down a crude unit at its refinery in Carson because of a fire that broke out March 15.

Oil company managers haven’t said how long the unit will remain offline but Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a tech company that helps motorists find the cheapest places to buy gasoline, said the fire is not nearly as devastating as the 2015 explosion in Torrance or the 2012 refinery fire in Richmond that resulted in extended periods of supply constraints.

“This is on the lower side of impact, but an impact nonetheless will be coming in a matter of the upcoming days,” DeHaan said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

33.831674 -118.281693