It’s Expected to Be 30 Years Before Metro Extends to West Hollywood, Beverly Grove

Posted 2:46 PM, March 21, 2019, by
An Expo Line train pulls into the Expo/Bundy Station in West Los Angeles on July 2, 2018. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

An Expo Line train pulls into the Expo/Bundy Station in West Los Angeles on July 2, 2018. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s passenger rail system stretches deep into the corners of Los Angeles County, drawing commuters to downtown from Long Beach, Azusa, North Hollywood and Santa Monica.

But only a handful of the Metro system’s 93 stations intersect with a second line, a design that often forces riders to travel miles out of the way to change trains.

A rail extension Metro is planning through Hollywood, Beverly Grove and West Hollywood would address that problem, serving as a north-south spine through central L.A. and creating transfer points with three other rail lines.

But the line is not slated to open for another three decades. Citing the line’s high ridership numbers, West Hollywood officials and transit advocates are pushing to speed the project’s construction, aiming instead for a ribbon-cutting before the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.