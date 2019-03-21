× L.A. County Rejects Screening Tool to Prevent Homelessness, Accuses Nonprofit of Misusing Records

Hoping to lower the cost of mitigating homelessness by preventing people from becoming homeless in the first place, a Los Angeles research group says it has created a screening tool that can predict who is likely to become chronically homeless after losing a job or leaving the foster-care system.

The Economic Roundtable published a report Wednesday, offering its statistical model as a way for Los Angeles County workers to target their resources early to keep people from sliding into long-term homelessness.

But county officials are declining to use it.

Instead, they have accused the Roundtable — a nonprofit that has conducted extensive studies on homelessness — of misusing millions of records from county and state agencies, including statistics on employment, healthcare, homelessness, as well as involvement in the criminal justice and foster care systems.

