La Puente Teen Prepares to Complete 7th Marathon on 7th Continent for 2nd Time

Sixteen-year-old Blanca Ramirez of La Puente has run more than a dozen marathons, but this Sunday's L.A. Marathon will be be special.

She plans to become the youngest person ever to cross the finish line of seven marathons on all seven continents twice.

At age 12, she became the youngest person to accomplish the goal a single time.

And running runs in the family.

Her 9-year-old brother, Jordan, is working on besting his sister's old record by completing seven marathons on seven continents at an even earlier age.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 21, 2019.