National Puppy Day With Shelter Hope Pet Shop

Posted 8:36 AM, March 21, 2019

Gayle Anderson was live in Thousand Oaks at SHELTER HOPE PET SHOP with a preview of NATIONAL PUPPY DAY DAY, which is Saturday, March 23rd, 2019. The animal shelter is one of thousands around the country and the world celebrating puppy care and adoption and to educate the public about the horrors of puppy mills. SHELTER HOPE PER SHOP works to eliminate puppy mill pet shops in malls. across the country.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

